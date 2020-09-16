Orville Richard Pelletier, 90, of Elgin passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at The Sheridan at Tyler Creek. He was born August 10, 1930 in Elgin, the son of Walter and Clara Heine Pelletier. A lifelong resident of Elgin, he was an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 18 and was a Hiawatha Indian Dancer. He enjoyed being a member of the Theta Chi fraternity while at Bradley University, where he graduated in 1954. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he was a pilot, attaining the rank of Captain. He was Director of Purchasing and Materials Management with Flexonics Corporation, Oak Industries, and Knaack Manufacturing before retiring. Orv was a lifetime member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church (formerly Faith UMC of Elgin, and before that, Evangelical United Brethren Church). As an accomplished musician, he played the trumpet through school and then with the Air Force Band in college. His continued love of music led him to participate in the church choir and praise team into his 80s. He was active in many aspects of church life, including Bible studies, local and district church programs, and building Cornerstone's new church home. He was a supporter of the Elgin Symphony and local theater, a community volunteer, and loved woodworking, traveling, golfing, hunting, and farming. Orv was close to his family and friends, always ready to lend a helping hand, and all who knew him were better people for it. He is survived by his wife, Joan Christy Pelletier whom he married on October 10, 1953, his son, Richard M. (Jane) Pelletier, daughter, Patricia J. (Gary) Petersen; grandchildren, Christine Pelletier, Beth (Shane) Firsching and Diane (Michael) Vroman; great grandchildren, Trentin, Cari and Oliver; and his brother, Donald E. (Karen) Pelletier. A Celebration of Life will be held outdoors on Sunday, September 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Cornerstone United Methodist Church (41W170 Russell Road, Elgin). Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, and then will continue after the service until noon. Masks will be required and social distancing will be in place. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/CornerstoneElgin
) and on YouTube (www.youtube.com/user/CStoneWor
).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cornerstone United Methodist Church, the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, or the Alzheimer's Association
. Laird Funeral Home of Elgin is assisting the family. For information, call 847-741-8800 or visit www.lairdfamilyfuneralservicescom.