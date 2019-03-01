|
|
Pamela T. Fairbanks, 69, of South Elgin, passed away on February 24, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital. She was born in Elgin, IL May 17, 1949 to Frederick and Margaret Neve. She graduated Elgin High School in 1967.She is survived by her Husband Charles, her son Brandon C. Fairbanks, a son in law Antonio Ruiz, and her grandchildren Miranda and Gabriela Fairbanks, Aracely, Paulino and Andrew Ruiz, and Her siblings Sharon (Robert) Maze, Chuck Neve, Susan Roth and Laurie (Jerry) Rhodes. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter Nicole Ruiz. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., Elgin IL 60123. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of services at the funeral home. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 1, 2019