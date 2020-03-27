Home

Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Patricia Ann Niss


1928 - 2020
Patricia Ann Niss Obituary
Patricia Ann Niss (nee Dietrich), 91, of Savanna, IL, formerly of Elgin, passed away on March 21, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1928 to Alfred and Helen (Butler) Dietrich. Patricia was a longtime resident of Elgin and graduated from Elgin High School in 1946. She attended Pasadena College in California and Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, IL. She had worked at Marshall Fields in Chicago, and then as a sales agent for Modern Life & Accident.

She was a life member of Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband: John C. Niss, whom she married on March 26, 1955.

Burial will be private at Lakewood Memorial Park. Laird Funeral Homes of Elgin & West Dundee are in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 27, 2020
