DEFOREST and ELGIN, IL – Patricia "Patty" F. Butler, age 62, passed away peacefully from frontotemporal dementia on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Fountainhead Assisted Living in DeForest, WI. She was born on May 17, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI to parents, Thomas and Frances (Beck) Butler. Patty was a 1974 graduate of Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin. She worked at Holoubek Studios and The Candle Corporation for most of her career. She became proficient in Sarbanes Oxley and ended her career as an internal auditor. She was as beautiful inside as she was outside and her love of family and friends was so strong that she created the bond that holds them together. Patty loved family reunions and camping trips, travel, collecting refrigerator magnets and UGLY Christmas sweaters. Patty is survived by her mother, Frances Butler; siblings, Thomas (Susan) Butler, Susan (Charles) Schmit, Michael (Debbie) Butler, Mary (William) Volker, Constance (Michael) Kolter, Robert (Kelly) Butler; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Butler; brothers, Daniel and William Butler; and nephew, Jerry Schmit.A Celebration of the life of Patricia "Patty" Butler will be held at 6868 Tuscan Ridge Circle, DeForest, WI on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with words and a blessing of her cremains at 1:30 p.m., with Chaplain Susan Greenler Officiating. Food and refreshments immediately following. The family would like to extend a special thank you to: Fountainhead Homes Raymond House and Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Heartland Hospice or Frontotemporal Degeneration Center. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com. Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Windsor/DeForest Chapel 6924 Lake Road 608-846-4250 Published in the Elgin Courier News on May 12, 2019