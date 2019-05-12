Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest/Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road
De Forest, WI 53532
608-846-4250
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Butler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Butler Obituary
DEFOREST and ELGIN, IL – Patricia "Patty" F. Butler, age 62, passed away peacefully from frontotemporal dementia on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Fountainhead Assisted Living in DeForest, WI. She was born on May 17, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI to parents, Thomas and Frances (Beck) Butler. Patty was a 1974 graduate of Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin. She worked at Holoubek Studios and The Candle Corporation for most of her career. She became proficient in Sarbanes Oxley and ended her career as an internal auditor. She was as beautiful inside as she was outside and her love of family and friends was so strong that she created the bond that holds them together. Patty loved family reunions and camping trips, travel, collecting refrigerator magnets and UGLY Christmas sweaters. Patty is survived by her mother, Frances Butler; siblings, Thomas (Susan) Butler, Susan (Charles) Schmit, Michael (Debbie) Butler, Mary (William) Volker, Constance (Michael) Kolter, Robert (Kelly) Butler; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Butler; brothers, Daniel and William Butler; and nephew, Jerry Schmit.A Celebration of the life of Patricia "Patty" Butler will be held at 6868 Tuscan Ridge Circle, DeForest, WI on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with words and a blessing of her cremains at 1:30 p.m., with Chaplain Susan Greenler Officiating. Food and refreshments immediately following. The family would like to extend a special thank you to: Fountainhead Homes Raymond House and Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Heartland Hospice or Frontotemporal Degeneration Center. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com. Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Windsor/DeForest Chapel 6924 Lake Road 608-846-4250
Published in the Elgin Courier News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now