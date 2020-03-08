|
SAVANNAH, GA - PATRICIA GUNDERSON, 83, died peacefully March 3 after a long battle with Alzheimers disease. Born October 21, 1936 in Elgin, IL where she lived with her husband, Alfred Gunderson, until they retired to Fort Myers, FL. She graduated from St. Edward High School in 1954 and went on to earn her Associate's Degree from Elgin Community College. She met her husband in the college library when he jokingly scolded her for not returning her library books on time. She taught 5th grade at St. Lawrence Elementary school and was librarian at Highland School. An Irish Catholic who did not miss Sunday mass and volunteered as a eucharistic minister at the church and to the sick at the local hospital. Surviving are daughters; Laurie (Tim) Williams of Elgin, IL, Marcy (Chuck) LeFevre of Centerton, AR, Trisha (Chris) Dibkey of Savannah, GA, son, Kurt Gunderson of Clearwater, FL, and eight grandchildren. The family suggests remembrances be made in her memory to Hospice Savannah, GA or the .
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 8, 2020