Dear Laird Family,



I was sorry to read about the passing of Pat, I remember her when I and my Sisters were in Girl Scouts at Gifford School and Abbott, at the Sybaquay Council and Girl Scout Hawthorne Camp also when St. Lawrence Church had Girl Scout Sunday. Everyone from Sunset Park went to church then the Breakfast from all the troops. We all worked on our Badges and Awards.

Your Family Helped my Family when I lost both my Grandmothers, Katherine Rystrom and Mildred Stanleigh, this made things easier to accept our loss.

They do not make people like this any more with this type of commitment.

I still do Public Service still today, because of Girl Scouts doing Public

Service today with the same value.

My very deepest sympathy to all of you for your loss.



Susan (Rystrom) Neel



