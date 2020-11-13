Patricia Pond Laird, 91, of Elgin passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Patricia was born March 18, 1929 in Elgin the daughter of Clifford and Marie Wright Pond. She attended St. Mary's grade school and graduated from St. Edward's High School in 1946. She Graduated from Northern Illinois University with a major in math and a minor in chemistry. Pat was a teacher in Ormand Beach, FL and Griggsville, IL until her marriage in 1953 to Donald E. Laird. Pat was active in many organizations. She was member of St. Laurence Catholic Church where she served as a lector, sang in the choir for over 50 years, and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. A life-long Girl Scout, she served as a troop leader, a training leader, and as president of the Sybaquay Council for 6 years. In 1977 Pat received the Thanks Badge, girl scoutings highest award in recognition for outstanding service and the Juliette Lowe service award in 2006. She was a member of the Fideliter Club, The Ladies of the Elks, and the Elgin Country Club. Pat was recognized for her philanthropic work by being awarded the Altrusa's Woman of the Year Award in 1989. Pat co-founded Laird Funeral Home in Elgin with her husband Don in 1980. She was a licensed funeral director for over 50 years, serving as the secretary and treasurer for their business. Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Donald Laird, her loving children, Anne (Brian) Brown, Steve (Jami) Laird, Barb(Tim) Jones, Jeanne (Chris) Kuntz, Jim(Justine)Laird and Rob (Carri) Laird. Pat was a proud grandmother of 17, and great-grandmother of 6 with 4 more to be born in the spring, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Patricia was preceded in death by her Parents, her sister and brother-in-law Charlene and Victor Centanni and 3 grandchildren in infancy, Emily, Thomas and Colleen Laird. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St.(Rt. 31), Elgin. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 215 Thomas More Dr. Elgin, IL, with Rev Andrew Mulcahey officiating.( Due to Covid -19 restrictions please call Laird Funeral Home and register to attend the funeral mass) Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to St. Laurence Church or the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
. The mass will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel for St. Thomas More Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwwm_-MluJkjuKJOgLpXVUQ
and also on the Laird Family Funeral Service Facebook Page.