Obituary Condolences Flowers On a beautiful spring morning, May 14th 2019, Phyllis M. Farmer (nee Breslich) was called home to her eternal reward. Devoted daughter, beloved wife, loving and selfless mother, adored grandmother and great grandmother.Phyllis was born in Elgin, to Richard and Mabel Breslich on June 11, 1924. She grew up on Bellevue Ave. on the north side, the seventh of eight children. The house on Bellevue Ave. was always considered home and the only home she could recall later on in life. She loved being in a large family and had many stories of Sunday dinners with all her German aunts and uncles at the house.Phyllis was employed for 25 years by Illinois Bell as a training manager. She enjoyed her work and also enjoyed meeting a young man who she would later marry, William (Bill) Farmer. They were wed on November 2, 1948 and shared 64 years of marriage before his death in January 9, 2013.Upon retirement, Phyllis and Bill would move briefly to California to be near their daughter, Diane and her family. They returned after a couple years to South Elgin and built their home near their oldest son, Mike and wife Billie. They helped with his young family by babysitting so Billie could join the work force. Phyllis was never farther than a phone call away.Both were very involved in the South Elgin Community United Methodist Church, always willing to participate in fund raising committees such as the yearly Pig Roast.Phyl and Bill moved to Florida in 1984 to escape the cold Illinois winters. There, they joined the Sebastian Methodist Church and spent countless hours running the thrift shop, sewing banners or any other creative project that was asked of them. Phyllis always had a big smile for everyone she encountered, no matter what her day looked like.Through the church, Phyllis and Bill made many beloved friends and would host large card parties, and monthly celebrations. Coming from a large family, Phyllis enjoyed a house full of people and made everyone feel at home.Phyllis was affectionately known as the "energizer bunny" due to her being in constant motion from sun up to sun down. Her mantra was "Do what you can, for as long as you can, for whomever you can."She loved every minute of it. She was an expert crocheter and made her daughter's wedding dress, along with countless blankets, baby outfits, shawls, scarves usually by just looking at a picture.Several months after her husband's death, she returned to Illinois to her son's home in St. Charles and in 2015 moved to the Holmstad in Batavia until the time of her death.Phyllis is survived by her sons Michael (Billie) Farmer and Jeffery Farmer, her daughter Diane Bales, sister Elizabeth McLauchlan and sister-in-law Flora Breslich, Grandchildren Matthew (Marsha) Farmer, Kyle (Kim) Bales and Karlie Bales, great-grandchildren Emily, Jacob, Sophia Farmer, Bryant Bales, Lincoln, Lilah Bales, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended California family.Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, son-in-law Arlie Bales, daughter-in-law Gayle Farmer, brothers Richard and Charles, sisters Elenor, Lucille, Charlotte, Laura, sister-in-law Jean Breslich and great-granddaughter Hannah Farmer.A memorial service for immediate and church family will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church, Elgin, Friday at 1:00 pm, Pastor Noemi Meza officiating.Special gratitude to the loving staff at Michealsen Health Center and CovenentCare Hospice.In lieu of flowers donations can be given to Wesley United Methodist Church 1070 South St., Elgin, Il 60123 or the Salvation Army. Published in the Elgin Courier News on May 17, 2019