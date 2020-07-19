1/
Pollyanna C. Heide
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pollyanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pollyanna C. Heide, age 72, of Bradenton, FL, Sleepy Hollow, IL and Charleston, SC, passed away June 30, 2020. Born in Miami, FL on July 18, 1947, she was preceded in death by her parents, Corine Tarver and Sherman Colley and her beloved husband of 50 years, Simon Lance Heide. Polly is survived by her children, Brook (Tom) Heide-Benigno of Bradenton, FL and Simon Lance (Tina) Heide Jr of Plainfield,IL; her loving brothers, Gene Colley and Sherman (Zel) Colley, Jr. Loving and proud grandmother to 5 grandchildren, Andrew Heide, Caleb (Emily) Weter, Matthew Heide, Benjamin Heide, and Sarah Heide. She graduated from St. Andrew High School. Polly worked for the Southern Bell Telephone Company as an operator while serving as a Navy wife. After Navy life Polly concentrated on being a fulltime mom. She worked as a school volunteer room mom, Brownie Troop Leader, sports cheerleader for both of her children, taxi for daughter's singing and piano competitions, the list goes on and on. Polly eventually went back to work when the children were old enough and worked at the local pharmacy, then moved on to full time work at Sharf and Jones Insurance. Polly's most loved job was at Summit School in East Dundee as a Teacher's Aide. She worked within the community as a member of the Jaycees in Dundee, IL. She enjoyed riding the motorcycle with her husband who was a member of the Blue Knights motorcycle club with other police and fire members. Polly also enjoyed participating in numerous bowling leagues. Polly, Simon, family and friends enjoyed many hours boating, fishing, and relaxing by the water. She was a faith filled woman who was very active in her Baptist Church growing up. As an adult she was a soprano in the choir at First Congregational Church in Dundee, IL and was an active member at Cortez Road Baptist Church in Bradenton, FL until she became ill. A Celebration of Polly's life will be held 11:00AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Polly will be buried besides her best friend and beloved husband Simon at 1:30PM at Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Rd.72 Sarasota, FL 34241. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Polly's name to The American Cancer Foundation. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Burial
01:30 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved