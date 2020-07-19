Pollyanna C. Heide, age 72, of Bradenton, FL, Sleepy Hollow, IL and Charleston, SC, passed away June 30, 2020. Born in Miami, FL on July 18, 1947, she was preceded in death by her parents, Corine Tarver and Sherman Colley and her beloved husband of 50 years, Simon Lance Heide. Polly is survived by her children, Brook (Tom) Heide-Benigno of Bradenton, FL and Simon Lance (Tina) Heide Jr of Plainfield,IL; her loving brothers, Gene Colley and Sherman (Zel) Colley, Jr. Loving and proud grandmother to 5 grandchildren, Andrew Heide, Caleb (Emily) Weter, Matthew Heide, Benjamin Heide, and Sarah Heide. She graduated from St. Andrew High School. Polly worked for the Southern Bell Telephone Company as an operator while serving as a Navy wife. After Navy life Polly concentrated on being a fulltime mom. She worked as a school volunteer room mom, Brownie Troop Leader, sports cheerleader for both of her children, taxi for daughter's singing and piano competitions, the list goes on and on. Polly eventually went back to work when the children were old enough and worked at the local pharmacy, then moved on to full time work at Sharf and Jones Insurance. Polly's most loved job was at Summit School in East Dundee as a Teacher's Aide. She worked within the community as a member of the Jaycees in Dundee, IL. She enjoyed riding the motorcycle with her husband who was a member of the Blue Knights motorcycle club with other police and fire members. Polly also enjoyed participating in numerous bowling leagues. Polly, Simon, family and friends enjoyed many hours boating, fishing, and relaxing by the water. She was a faith filled woman who was very active in her Baptist Church growing up. As an adult she was a soprano in the choir at First Congregational Church in Dundee, IL and was an active member at Cortez Road Baptist Church in Bradenton, FL until she became ill. A Celebration of Polly's life will be held 11:00AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Polly will be buried besides her best friend and beloved husband Simon at 1:30PM at Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Rd.72 Sarasota, FL 34241. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Polly's name to The American Cancer Foundation. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.