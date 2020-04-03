|
|
In Loving Memory June 26 1962 - March 25 2020
A loving husband, father, brother & grandfather has gone to heaven to join his parents of Elgin, IL. Randy was a graduate of Larkin High School 1980. He had many jobs, but his true passion was his own business Handy Randys. He was an avid collector and a die-hard Chicago fan. His kids think of him as the world's greatest! He will be beyond missed. Arrangements will be made at a later date at Lairds Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow. For information www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020