Richard E. Panek, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 15th, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Richard was born on September 9th, 1932 in Hinsdale, IL to his parents Edward and Blanche Panek. He grew up in the Chicagoland area until he was drafted for the Korean War, where he served in the Army as a Corporal. He attended college after the war at Iowa State University and attained a Masters in School Psychology. He served as a Psychologist in Park Ridge, IL, Woodstock, IL, and finally with District 300 in Dundee, IL. He enjoyed reading, especially his Bible, debating with his brother, spending time with his children, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and sharing his love of Christ. Richard faithfully served the Lord as a Congregational President, Secretary, Board of Education Member, and as an Elder at Lord and Savior Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake, IL. He also assisted in many ways through the years in the building and painting of sets for Crystal Lake Central High School. Richard is survived by his loving children, Loree (Tom) Prchal, Kathy Short, Mark (Daphine) Panek, Stephan (Michelle) Panek, and Amanda (Brenon) Steffensen; his brother David (Barbara) Panek; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jo Ellen Panek (nee Pfeiffer); Dorothy Malinowski, mother of Loree, Kathy, and Mark; and by his parents. On Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at 10:15am there will be a funeral procession for any who wish to attend from Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL to River Valley Memorial Gardens in West Dundee, IL. A graveside service will be held for members of the immediate family at 11am. If you wish, respects can be paid car by car or in small groups under 10 people once the service has concluded. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lord & Savior Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake, IL or please consider the needs of the family in this difficult time. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411.
