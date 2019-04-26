Nelson, Robert E. ("Sgt. Bob") Bob was born in Oak Park, IL on October 11, 1945. Bob was a Veteran, and served in the United States Army for 3 years in the late 1960s, and was stationed in Germany, and attained the rank of Sgt. He served as a police officer for Elgin from 1973 to 1998, during which time he earned the rank of Sgt. He served the city of Elgin for 26 years, and earned several awards for his excellent work. Bob was preceded in death by parents Norman Nelson and Isabelle (Murden) Nelson. He is survived by his wife Judy (Seyller LoBianco) Nelson, son Robert C. Nelson, son Randy (Christy) Nelson and grandchildren Kylie and Collin; sister Judie Rode and family. In 1992 he and Judy married. He joined Judy's family: daughters Jennine Schabb and Jill LoBianco Bartalis (Bela). He was a loving "Pa" to granddaughters Madison Schabb, Michelle Schabb and Maria Bartalis. Judy's brother and sister in law (Wayne and Lin Seyller) meant the world to Bob. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and worked with Judy in her real estate business, doing photos, flyers, and all the computer work. Visitation will be Sunday, April 28th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm, at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin, with a prayer service at 7:00pm. Mass will be Monday morning, April 29th, at 10:00am, at St. Laurence Catholic Church, on the corner of Jewett and Standish in Elgin, with visitation from 9:00am until the mass at church. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary