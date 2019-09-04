Home

Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
845 W. Main Street
West Dundee, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
845 W. Main Street
West Dundee, IL
Robert H. Stuehler


1932 - 2019
Robert H. Stuehler Obituary
Robert H. Stuehler, age 87, of Hampshire passed away on Saturday at his home. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday at St. Catherine of Siena Church West Dundee. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Gilberts. Visitation will be Friday at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee from 4-8 PM and again at the church on Saturday from 9AM until time of Mass. To view Bob's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call (847)426-3436
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Sept. 4, 2019
