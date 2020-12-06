Robert Lee "Bob" Todd Jr., age 69, of Hampshire passed Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family at his Michigan home in Colon from fighting a 3 ½ year battle with Mucosal Melanoma. Robert was born December 28th, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio. He was the son of the late Robert Lee Sr. and Mary Todd nee Edgar. On April 11, 1981 he married Amy Vece nee Holstrom and had 2 children together. Robert later remarried Dawn Gregory nee Guyer on August 1, 2009. Robert retired after 37 years teaching at Larkin High School. He was dedicated to Larkin Gymnastics and Elgin Post 57 baseball; both later earned him the Victor W. Masi Service Award from the Elgin Sports Hall of Fame and the Special Appreciation Award from the Illinois High School Girls' Gymnastics Coach Association. He enjoyed fishing and traveling, but his main interest was always his family. Robert was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandpa and brother. Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Dawn; younger brother Ken Todd; children, Lyndsey (Brian) Hansas, Rob (Margy) Todd; stepchildren Kelly Gregory, Trevor (Karrie) Gregory, Cory (Mary) Gregory: grandchildren, Garret, Sadie and Owen Hansas and Zoie, Banjo and Caroline Gregory. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert "Bob" Todd's memory to Melanoma Research Alliance at www.curemelanoma.org/tribute
would be appreciated. Family and friends to gather Saturday, December 12th for visitation 3PM until time of family sharing and remembrances 7PM at DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington St. West Chicago, IL 60185 (630)293-5200.