|
|
Following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Roger entered into the eternal presence of his Lord on April 17, 2020. He passed at home with his wife of 57 years, Nancy, and surrounded by the love of his family. He was 89 years old.
Roger and his six siblings were raised on a farm in Stillman Valley, Illinois. His parents, Gustav and Vendla Swanson, were proud immigrants from Sweden. Roger served in the Army for three years during the Korean War. He then attended Northern Illinois University, receiving a degree in education. In addition, Roger received a master's degree from Michigan State. He taught biology and science classes at Ashton High School, Rockford Guilford High School and Palatine District #211. He enjoyed serving as the Science Department Chairman for many years.
Roger met Nancy Richman during his first year of teaching. After her graduation from Swedish American School of Nursing, they were married in 1963. They settled in Elgin, Illinois and raised a family of four sons - Scott Timothy (1964), Brian Lee (1966), Bradley Karl (1968), and Erik Roger (1971).
Roger was an avid athlete. He played and coached high school basketball, enjoyed running, and was a very good tennis player. He delighted in engaging with his four sons through athletics, shooting hours of basketball in the front driveway and coaching the Elgin Pee-wee Bears football team. He and Nancy were permanent fixtures on Friday nights for Larkin High School football games where their sons played.
Together, Roger and Nancy enjoyed having many young people in their home and in their lives. Roger taught Sunday school and they were both youth group leaders. Roger loved summer long camping trips with his family to U.S. National Parks, Alaska, and Ecuador.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents (Vendla and Gustav), a brother (Dick), two sisters (Gertrude and Arlene), and two daughters-in-law (Karin and Carolyn).
Roger is survived by his wife Nancy, of Daniel Island, SC and their four sons, Scott (Stacey) of Pebble Beach, CA; Brian (Lynna) of Cambridge, WI; Bradley (Jessica) of Highland Park, IL; and Erik (Kelly) of Daniel Island, SC. Roger is also survived by 18 much loved grandchildren.
Roger loved his family and was a devoted husband and father.
The family wishes to thank the staff from Lutheran Hospice for their dedicated and gracious service. In lieu of flowers, please remember Roger with a donation to Lutheran Hospice at lutheranhospice.org.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 19, 2020