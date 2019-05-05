Sallie Clark, age 76, of Elizabeth, IL, passed away on April 22, 2019 after a brief illness with her family by her side. She was born to Philip and Edna White in Evanston, IL. Beloved wife to John Clark for 53 years; loving mother to Kelly (Dennis), Carrie, Brendan (Allison), and Brian (Maureen); and Grandmother to Kevin, John, Ashley, and Brody. Sallie attended Sheridan Road High School, where she was a member of The Society of the Sacred Heart and graduated from Barat College with a degree in Economics. She was an active member of both the real estate and equestrian communities in Galena, IL. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. All are invited to gather on Thursday, May 16, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, for the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. A private family interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL at a later date. For information call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Elgin Courier News on May 5, 2019