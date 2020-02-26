|
Sally Ann (Harmon) Combs, 83, a resident of Lake in the Hills almost her whole life, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at Tower Hill Nursing Home in South Elgin, IL. She was the loving wife of Harold (Sonny) Combs; loving mother of the late Mark W. Combs; and beloved grandmother of her grandchildren, Jeffery and Mark Combs. She was a wonderful sister to David W. Harmon, Sharon L. Prather, Charles W. Harmon, JoAnn Hinkle and John L. Harmon; and a loving and dear friend to many. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark W. Combs; parents, Crystal M. Harmon and Charles W. Harmon and his latest wife, Grace L. Harmon. Visitation will be held Friday, February 28, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Burial will follow at Algonquin Cemetery. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Feb. 26, 2020