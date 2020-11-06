1/1
Sharon Rae Ziegler
Sharon Rae Ziegler, 85, of South Elgin died peacefully on October 21, 2020. She will be missed by her sons Scott (Joan) of Orlando, FL and Steven of Pingree Grove, IL and grandsons Kyle of Jacksonville, FL and Brent of Monterey, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, and husband Roger.

Sharon was known as caring and fun by many. Thank you to all who enjoyed a special relationship with her. Know that you meant a lot to her.

A private remembrance event for family and friends is being planned. Cards may be sent to The Ziegler family 8612 Crestgate Circle Orlando FL 32819. In lieu of flowers Sharon requested that you help homeless pets get adopted! Please consider making a donation to the Sharon Ziegler Memorial here: https://www.andersonanimalshelter.org/donate.


Published in Courier News on Nov. 6, 2020.
