Sina Benita Unger, 93, of South Elgin passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Amita Saint Joseph Hospital, Elgin. She was born October 7, 1925 in Crab Orchard, Illinois the daughter of Freeman and Reba Casey Tanner. She had been a resident of South Elgin since 1954 and was employed by School District U-46 for 16 years before retiring. Surviving are her. 3 children, Wayne (Sandra) Unger, Wendell (Joanne) Unger and Sharlene Frick, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren .
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years Willis in 2010, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 7 at 1:30 PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation we will be held on Sunday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Memorials may be given to Carmi Childrens Home 949 County Rd. 1300 N Carmi, IL. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Oct. 6, 2019