Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sina Unger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sina Benita Unger


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sina Benita Unger Obituary
Sina Benita Unger, 93, of South Elgin passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Amita Saint Joseph Hospital, Elgin. She was born October 7, 1925 in Crab Orchard, Illinois the daughter of Freeman and Reba Casey Tanner. She had been a resident of South Elgin since 1954 and was employed by School District U-46 for 16 years before retiring. Surviving are her. 3 children, Wayne (Sandra) Unger, Wendell (Joanne) Unger and Sharlene Frick, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren .

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years Willis in 2010, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 7 at 1:30 PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation we will be held on Sunday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Memorials may be given to Carmi Childrens Home 949 County Rd. 1300 N Carmi, IL. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now