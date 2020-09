February 17, 1977 – September 6, 2020



Stacy Crystal Carr 43 of South Elgin passed away at St. Joseph Hospital of organ failure with her Mother and Daughter by her side.



Stacy is preceded in death by her Father and Niece.



Stacy is survived by her Mother, Grandmother, 3 Children, 2 Grandchildren, 3 Brothers and many extended family members.



Stacy was Loved and will be missed by all.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store