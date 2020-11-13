Stanley R. Crane passed away on November 8th, 2020, age 85. Stan was born in Chicago, IL in 1935 to Stanley and Harriet Crane. The family moved to Elgin in 1946 to the then newly built Sunset Park neighborhood. He attended Elgin High School with the Class of 1953.
After completing two years at the University of Illinois, Urbana, he entered the U.S. Army and was recruited into the Special Forces Group (Green Berets) and served overseas with the 10th Special Forces then stationed in Bad Tölz, Germany. Upon discharge, he completed his degrees at Illinois State and Northern Illinois Universities with majors in regular and special education. He then spent many years teaching in Barrington and Elgin public schools working with a variety of students until retirement.
Stan enjoyed reading history books and was sports active, running marathons, camping and canoeing, fly-fishing, traveling with his wife Nancy and enjoying friends and family. For the past 19 years, especially, he enjoyed palling around with his dog, Rudy.
Stan will be remembered by the love of his life, his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy J. Shuttleworth-Crane, PhD., daughter Linda M. Swick (William), and son Steven R. Crane (Maribel); grand children Stephanie Swick Watson (Robbie), David Swick, Joel Swick (Kirsten), Kristina Crane, Kayla Crane and Joshua Crane, and great-grandchildren Ivy Hope and Iona Allen Watson, and his brother Thomas A. Crane (Kathy). He will also be in the hearts and memories of his many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
He was preceded in passing by his parents and brother Jim W. Crane of Elgin.
A private family service has already been held, and the family asks that for those who wish to send condolences, donations be made to Casey's Safe Haven Holistic Horse Rescue and Sanctuary, a place Stan loved and spent many of his golden years volunteering as a caregiver. Please mail in care of Casey's Safe House. P.O. Box 103 Elburn, IL 60119
Services were handled with care by Conley Funeral Home. To leave memories, tributes or to see his full life story, please see the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or go to www.conleycare.com