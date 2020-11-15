Susan Daniels Humbracht passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in her Elgin home with her family by her side. She was born in Hinsdale, Illinois on May 9, 1941.
Surviving are husband Lyndon, daughter Meredith (Englewood, Florida) sons Win [Amy] (McHenry, Illinois) and Christopher (Redondo Beach, California), step daughter Rani (Loves Park, Illinois) and step-son Eric [Erica] (Campton Hills, Illinois. Preceding her in death were her parents Judge Harry C. Daniels and Kathryn Daniels of Elgin.
Susan was very active in the Kiwanis Club of Elgin for 23 years heading various fundraising and entertainment committees.
Susan worked for over 25 years as a travel agent with Carson Pirie Scott and then independently from home.
A proud member of Elgin High School Class of 1959, she actively participated in planning and organizing class reunions ever 5 years since graduating. She graduated from Lake Forest College in Evanston, Il.
Susan loved people and was always ready to engage at any time. Her personality was infectious. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
A memorial walk-through will be held at her residence in Tyler Bluff in Elgin on Saturday and Sunday November 21 & 22 between 1 pm -6pm each day. Masks will be required. Those needing address information can call Lyn at 847-888-4663.
Donations may be made in her name to the First Congregational Church of Elgin or to the Elgin Kiwanis Club.
Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com