Thomas C. Rydell, 82, of Elgin passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born in Elgin on October 29, 1936 to the late Carl and Margaret. Thomas was a lawyer and partner of Rydell and Scheflow law firm for over 25 years. He is survived by his brother, James (Charlene) Rydell ; nieces: Linette (William) Cooper, Corrine Rydell; nephew: Ross (Sandy) Rydell ; and Dean (Jennifer) Gottschalk, Madison and Aidan Rydell Acacia, Montgomery and Hamilton Gottschalk. Services will be private. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 29, 2019