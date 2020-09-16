1/1
Timothy C. Riggs
1943 - 2020
October 29, 1943 - June 29, 2020

It is with sorrow the family of Timothy Charles Riggs announces his passing on June 29, 2020. Tim was born in Elgin, Illinois and raised in Dundee. He and his beloved wife Toni raised their own children in Crystal Lake. Tim enjoyed a long and successful career, eventually retiring from management and mechanical engineering to Anna, Texas. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Charles Riggs, his mother Marjorie Even Riggs & his brother John Even Riggs. The family also lost his brother-in-law Paul (Marloe) Campbell on July 9, 2020 shortly after Tim's own passing. He is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Antoinette "Toni" Falconer Riggs. And also by his 3 daughters, Marloe (Darrin) Colombo of Anna,TX, Kerri (Mark) Bloom of Palatine, IL and Bridgette (Chris) Bonk of Palatine, IL, as well as his 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Tim was a kind and modest man who loved and was deeply loved by his family and the many friends he considered family. He spent endless hours sharing his interests and abilities, as well as encouraging others to pursue their own. He will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. www.davenportfamily.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association will be appreciated.


Published in Courier News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Lake Zurich
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
