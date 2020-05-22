Vicki Kirkland, a longtime resident of Elgin, Illinois, died May 18, 2020, at a University of Maryland regional hospital in Laurel, Md., due to complications related to the novel coronavirus. She was 72 years old.







Born in Elyria, Ohio, on Aug. 23, 1947, as Victoria Diane Toth, she was the oldest child of Emery and Agnes (Mack) Toth.







Vicki spent her early childhood years surrounded by family who had settled in the Hungarian-American enclave west of Cleveland. The hunt for work inspired the family's move to the Chicago suburbs, where Vicki graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1965.







Vicki took an interest in art, writing, politics and women's issues before graduating from Northern Illinois University. Those things shaped the rest of her life. She embarked on a newspaper career, which landed her at the Elgin Courier-News and led to a job as a features writer and copy editor at the Chicago Tribune. In 1975, after deciding to leave her full-time career, Vicki wrote a short essay for the Tribune's Lifestyle section headlined, 'It's my choice, my challenge.' In it, she wrote: "It is hard to face the term 'housewife' because it lugs around so many negative connotations. But if I am not happy and productive, there will be no one to blame but myself - I will be my own boss."







Vicki was her own boss. She returned to Elgin and raised a son, Joel, and a daughter, Brooke. She was board president of Elgin's Community Crisis Center from 1979-1981, which serves women and children fleeing domestic violence and financial hardship. Over nearly 40 years, Vicki served on local boards and committees from housing services to the YWCA. She raised money and did publicity for public school district and library referendums, and she played important leadership roles in local election campaigns. Around 1990, Vicki started her own business, V.K. PR, which did media and marketing work for the city of Elgin, the Elgin Chamber of Commerce, the Elgin Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, and area companies and unions.







Vicki could be tough, and even acerbic. But she laughed a lot. She had long friendships. She was always there to lend an ear and offer very good advice to her loving friends and family.







Vicki is survived by her grandchildren, Edie and Henry; her son, Joel; daughter, Brooke; daughter-in-law, Annie Snider; and son-in-law Kevin Kesler, all of Silver Spring, Md. She also is survived by her brother, Terry Toth, and sister-in-law, Marsha Toth, of Grayslake, Ill.; her niece and nephew, Natalie Toth and Peter Toth; and her former spouse, James Kirkland, and family.







A memorial will be held after the public health crisis passes. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Community Crisis Center. Attn. Business Manager, P.O. Box 1390, Elgin, IL, 60120





