Victoria Diane Mckinney
1968 - 2020
Victoria D. Mckinney, 51, of South Elgin, IL was born on September 17th, 1968. She passed on Tuesday August 18th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by her family and friends. She was survived by her loving husband Robert W. McKinney and her three daughters Michelle F. Mckinney, Stephanie M. (Mike) Servantez, Melissa A. McKinney, 7 beautiful grandchildren, her brother Thomas Clarke and sister Deborah Domalik. She is proceeded in death by her father Richard Clarke and her mother Barbara Clarke. Vicki was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed being surrounded by her grandchildren and dogs. She loved summer cookouts and volunteering at the 4 paws 4 U dog rescue. A private memorial will be held at a later date.


Published in Courier News on Aug. 21, 2020.
