Virginia (Pfortmiller) Blietz, 89, a lifetime Elgin area resident and member of the Elgin Genealogical Society and Elgin Historical Society, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband: Alvin Blietz; and her daughter: Cheryl Ann. She is survived by her daughter: Cynthia Blietz; sisters: Gloria Evans and Shirley Fischbach; a niece, and five nephews.
Visitation will be at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, on Sunday September 15, 2019 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm, and on Monday, from 11:30am – 1:30pm, with the funeral service starting at 1:30pm, at the funeral home, with Rev. Hannibal Frederich officiating. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elgin Genealogical Society or Elgin Historical Society. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Sept. 13, 2019