Virginia McKinstry
1929 - 2020
Virginia (Ginny) McKinstry born on March 25, 1929 in Elgin, died June 11th, 2020 in DeWitt MI at the age of 91. A 1947 graduate of Elgin High School, Ginny is survived by her husband of 69 years, Doug; 3 sons; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Waldo and Martha Giertz; brother, Donald; and sister, Maureen. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, 2111 University Park Drive, Suite 200 Okemos, MI 48864 and The Care Team Hospice, 5401 Gateway Center, Suite D, Flint, MI 48507. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.grdewitt.com


Published in Courier News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
5176696465
