WALLACE MEALMAN Wallace Earl Mealman, 87, Winter, died in the Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born in Ottawa, Kansas, on November 9, 1931. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was married to Carolyn Swanson on November 5, 1952, in Elgin, Illinois. He managed several retail vending machine companies in Illinois, and then became Plant Manager of Therm Industries in Saint Charles, Illinois, and then served as Plant Manager for Plastronics Packaging Company in Saint Charles, IL. He is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 66 years; by two sons, Craig (Donna Jones-Ilsley), Bayfield, and Steven (Jan), Phillips; by four grandchildren, Clay, Evans, Amber, and Falconer; by one brother-in-law, H. Lee (Jacqui) Swanson., Cross Plains, WI; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by one son, Allen Lee; by one sister, Dora; and by one brother, Ronald "Mike". Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 8, at the Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips, Wisconsin.