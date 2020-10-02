1/1
Walter Ellis Bilisoly Jr.
1932 - 2020
Walter Ellis "Wally-Bear" Bilisoly, Jr., 87, a resident of Coalton, WV, passed from this life peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020, at home and under the care of Mountain Hospice.

Wally was born Friday, December 9, 1932, in Denver, CO, a son of the late Captain Walter Ellis Bilisoly Sr. and Virginia Stewart Bilisoly.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of fifty-nine years, Hattie, daughter, Pam Bilisoly, son, Dr. Roger Bilisoly and wife Dr. Eleanor Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

Wally's request for cremation was honored. Due to COVID-19, services will be private. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Walter Ellis Bilisoly, Jr. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.


Published in Courier News on Oct. 2, 2020.
