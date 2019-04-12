William "Bill" J. Powers, Jr., 81, of Elgin, passed away on April 8, 2019, at Highland Oaks of Elgin, surrounded by family. He was born on August 19, 1937, in Elgin, IL the son of William and Vivian (Smith) Powers, Sr. Bill was a Veteran, and served in the National Guard. He had worked as a painter/wallpaper hanger for 43 years prior to retirement. Bill was an avid Chicago White Sox Fan. He, along with his wife, Joyce, spent many hours watching their children and grandchildren participating in sports. Bill loved to bowl and play golf in local leagues, and he spent many years camping with his family. He will be deeply missed.He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Elgin, and the Painters' Union of Chicago and Aurora, IL.Survivors include his wife: Joyce (Applehoff), whom he married on September 19, 1959; three children: Kimberly (Glenn) Heichel, Kristin (Scot) Hendry and Kurtis Powers; seven grandchildren: Nicole (Chris), Troy (Cassie), Danielle, Tyler (Kelsey), Jacob, Ryan and Teagan; three great grandchildren: Alexis, Benton and Adelyn; a brother: Larry Powers, along with two nephews; and a sister-in-law: Anne Applehoff.He was preceded in death by his father: William J. Powers, Sr.; and his mother: Vivian Bryan; his step father: Neal Bryan; and his brother-in-law: Larry Applehoff.Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 10:30am at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, with Pastor Steven Maske officiating. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3-7:00pm and on Monday from 9:30am until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Elgin. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary