William James "Bill" Lee

William James "Bill" Lee Obituary
Mr. William J. Lee 77, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home. He was born in Elgin, IL., resided in Udina, Elgin and Dundee. He was a traveling AMF mechanic servicing many bowling establishments across the U.S. Was employed by Elgin Lanes and Bowlway Lanes. He retired from Bowling Green in West Chicago in 2006. He was preceded in death by his father Harry Earnest Lee , his mother Pauline Harriet Broitzman Lee, and a granddaughter Jillian Louise Chamberlain. Survivors include two daughters, Theresa McLaughlin (Kevin), of Elgin, IL. , Pamela Lee (Chamberlain), of Genoa, IL., one son, Christopher Lee, (Georgia) of Sycamore, IL., one sister Paula Lipford (Bobby), one brother Gerald Lee both of Aurora, IL., 8 grandchildren, two nephews and three nieces. Burial and service will be private.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 12, 2019
