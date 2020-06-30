LewisDonald

Donald Meade Lewis of Elkin, NC, passed away May 13, 2020. He was a former resident of Stoughton, MA, and a 1960 graduate of Stoughton High School. Don attended Williams College after serving in the 82nd Airborne at Ft. Bragg, NC, eventually settling in Enfield, CT, for 30 years until retiring as a VP from Bank of America. He was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn "Louise" Kennedy Lewis and his eldest son, Christopher Donaldo Lewis. He is survived by his granddaughters, Piper Lewis and Jillian Lewis, the daughters of Christopher Lewis and Jennifer Lewis of Elkin, NC. He is also survived by his son, Roderick Meade Lewis, his daughter in law, Patty Uricchio and their sons, Tyler Lewis and Daniel Lewis of Suffield, CT. Don also has one surviving brother, Donald Lessa of Stoughton, MA. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Carter Cemetery, 11000 Old Mintz Hwy 411, Garland, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.jkennedyfsl.com