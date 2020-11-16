STATE ROAD — Alan Randolph Steele, age 61, of State Road passed away Monday, Nov. 9, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. Mr. Steele was born May 20, 1959 in Surry County to David and Texie Cheek Steele. Mr. Steele was a United States Navy Veteran. In addition to his parents, he is survived by sons, Eric Steele and wife Anastasia of Charlotte, Dustin Steele of Jacksonville, Florida; brothers, David M. Steele, Jr. and wife Mary of State Road, Mark Steele and wife Tammy of Mountain Park; Jonathan Steele of State Road; and six grandchildren. A private graveside service will be conducted at State Road Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder LaRay Smith officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.