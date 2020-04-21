|
|
OXFORD — Aleine Holcomb Wright, 92, of Oxford, N.C. passed away on Sunday morning, April 19, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1928, in Jonesville, N.C. to Hugh L. and Esma Mayberry Holcomb, who preceded her in death. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, J. Graham Wright; her brother, Lynn Holcomb and his wife, Betty; and brother-in-law, Horace Wright. Aleine grew up in Jonesville N.C. and graduated from Mars Hill College, where she met Graham. She was the receptionist for Drs. Tarry and Watson for 25 years and was active in the Oxford Woman's Club. She enjoyed playing cards with her bridge club and loved to cook for family and friends. She was very talented in creating various arts and crafts projects. She is survived by her two sons, James G. Wright and wife Dorothea, and Steven L. Wright and wife Margie; grandchildren, Scott Wright(Ashley), Lori Hill (Josh), Marcus Wright (Ashley), Steven Wright (April) and Heather Fairey (David); great-grandchildren Landen and Caden Wright, Parker and Madeline Wright, Summer Fairey, and Bryce and Aidan McClure; and special nieces Vicki Clark and Renee Holcomb. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will honor her life in a private service. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to Community Hospice at 152 Zeb Robinson Road, Henderson, NC 27537. The family wishes to say a special thanks to Dr. Eugene Day and the staff at Universal Health Care for their expert care and to care-givers Charlene Dickey and Teresa Thornton. Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com Select obits. Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford is assisting the Wright Family.
Published in The Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020