William "Alfred Gene" Thompson, age 97, of North Wilkesboro, received his heavenly wings on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin. Alfred Gene was born March 26, 1922, in Devotion, NC, to Connie and Stella Thompson. He worked at Chatham Manufacturing for 44 years, as a janitor and floor finisher. He went into the Army in 1942 until 1944, where he was a part of World War II and the Pearl Harbor experience. He had many stories to tell. Alfred was a member of Beulah Presbyterian Church in North Wilkesboro for many years, where he was the oldest member and loved the Lord. He loved to share his journey with the Lord. Mr. Thompson moved into Chatham Nursing and Rehab Center last year but continued to enjoy life. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters. He is survived by a daughter, Linda McFadden of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Rosetta Humphreys of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Maureen Scott and Doreen McFadden both of Maryland; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two nieces; two great-nieces; two great-great-nieces; one great-great-great-niece; one nephew; one great-nephew; and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Miller Funeral Chapel with Rev. William M. Fulp and the Rev. Bobby Smith officiating. Burial with military honors by Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard Post 1142 will follow in Mountlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Miller Funeral Service from 11 until 12 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019