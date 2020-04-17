Home

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Rd
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
(336) 838-3178
More Obituaries for Alma Prevette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Prevette

Alma Prevette Obituary

Mrs. Alma Nicholson Prevette, age 96 of Statesville, formerly of the Clingman community, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Gordon Hospice Home. Private graveside services will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 3982 Clingman Road, Ronda, NC, with Rev. Dennis Murphy and Dr. Matthew Storie officiating. Mrs. Prevette was born October 15, 1923, in Wilkes County to Max and Nannie Welborn Nicholson. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Ronda. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis "Non" Prevette; a daughter, Linda Storie; and a brother, Max Nicholson. She is survived by a daughter, Doris Swaim and husband Steve of Statesville; son-in-law, Spencer Storie of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Martin Storie, Matthew Storie, Eric Swaim and David Swaim; and six great-grandchildren; a sister, Chloe Myers of Charlottte; and a brother, Harold Nicholson of Anderson, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3982 Clingman Road, Ronda, NC 28070, of Rowan County c/o ACS Erin Hampson, Comm. Mgr. "in Memory of Linda Storie" 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com

Published in The Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
