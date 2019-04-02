Home

JONESVILLE — The Rev. Alvin Harris was called to his heavenly home on March 29, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem. Alvin was born in Surry County on April 24, 1962. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Fall Creek Baptist Church, 3345 Fall Creek Church Road, Jonesville, with viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Public viewing also will be on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Spencer Memorial Chapel, 206 N. Bridge St., Jonesville. Spencer Funeral Directors are in charge of all services and arrangements.

Published in The Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
