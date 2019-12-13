|
Miss Amanda Nicole Gray, 30, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. She was born August 6, 1989, at Forsyth Medical Center. Amanda was raised by Bobbi Claridge and stepfather Evan Claridge, as well as father Cody Gray. She was a loving daughter, sister and mother, who graduated from Starmount High School in 2006. Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Bobbi and Evan Claridge, father Cody Gray, children Aubrey Nicole Sigmon and Braiden Dean Sigmon, sisters Renea Lynn Gray and Maria Kelsi Gray, nephew Bentley Harrell, grandmother, Shirley Gray, aunts Barbara Woodall, Shirley Johnson, Tammy Hill and Cindy Gray, and cousins Chris Caudill, Jackie Gallagher, Amber Field, Travis Hill and Chad Hill. She is preceded in death by grandfather William Tony Gray and great-grandparents Lester Claude Bell and Beatrice Bell. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday December 14, 2019, at A Place To Talk church, 1546 Brookford Church Road, Hickory, NC 28602. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aubrey and Braiden Sigmon. Jenkins Funeral Home staff is not involved in the memorial service at the church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Gray family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.
Published in The Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019