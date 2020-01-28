|
|
Patricia Ann Brown, age 74, of Elkin, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Villages of Wilkes Senior Village in Wilkesboro. Ann was born in Surry County on June 9, 1945, to the late Raymond Charles Bryant and Mildred Martin Bryant. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband David Brown, granddaughter, Allison Holt, and a sister Dorothy Jean Flynn. She is survived by her son Mike Walters and wife Misty of State Road, stepchildren, Dwayne Brown of Jonesville, Michael Brown and wife Darlene of Elkin, Teresa Brown of Elkin, Terry Brown of Elkin; brothers, Larry Bryant and wife Brenda of Roaring River, Tim Bryant and wife Donna of Roaring River; sister, Sandy White and husband Dick of Elkin; grandchildren, Trey Walters, Michael Walters, Matthew Walters; step-grandchildren, Eddie Brown, Candace Murphy, Sonya Cheek, Aaron Holt, Dustin Wood, Kristy Owens and husband Derek, Nicholas Brown; and several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held, 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Charlie Kennedy and Rev. Jerry Childress. Burial will follow at Fall Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Brown Family.
Published in The Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020