1/
Ann Martin
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ann Tucker Martin, age 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Oct. 14. She was born on Sept. 14, 1940 in Yadkin County to the late Charles Conrad and Annie Sue Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Tucker, and her beloved K9 companion, "Rowdy". She is survived by her children, Randy (Kelly) Martin, Wendy Parker, and Sandy (Melissa) Martin; grandchildren Matthew Parker, Kayla Martin, Kyle (Lauren Stone) Martin, and Konard Martin; step-grandchildren, Zachary Mayes, and Aaron Mayes; sister, Betty Key; brother, Samuel (Brenda) Tucker; sister-in-law, Jewell Tucker; several nieces, and nephews; and her beloved babies Reece and Finnlea Alice Beamer. Ms. Martin was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. She loved her church, her grandchildren, watching hummingbirds, and working in her flowers. There was a graveside service held at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Tucker officiating. The family would like to thank Ann's Sunday school class and her faithful neighbors for the love shown to Ann. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Wilkes, 208 S. Bridge St., Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Martin family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mtn. View Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Bonnie Sizemore
October 18, 2020
prayers for this family ,,,
Linda Norman
Friend
October 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Ann was quite a character. I loved working with her at Chatham's. We were always laughing and having a good time. Never a dull moment around her. I have many fond memories and I think of her often. Praying for the family. I know you will miss her tremendously.
Melody Wood
Coworker
October 16, 2020
She was a fine Lady and always a hoot when she came to the shop while we were working on race cars or just hanging out. I Loved Her!
Keith Senter
Friend
October 16, 2020
So sorry for your lost our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Randy and Crystal Childress
Friend
October 16, 2020
RIP Ann you will be miss
edward carter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved