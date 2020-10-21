Ann Tucker Martin, age 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Oct. 14. She was born on Sept. 14, 1940 in Yadkin County to the late Charles Conrad and Annie Sue Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Tucker, and her beloved K9 companion, "Rowdy". She is survived by her children, Randy (Kelly) Martin, Wendy Parker, and Sandy (Melissa) Martin; grandchildren Matthew Parker, Kayla Martin, Kyle (Lauren Stone) Martin, and Konard Martin; step-grandchildren, Zachary Mayes, and Aaron Mayes; sister, Betty Key; brother, Samuel (Brenda) Tucker; sister-in-law, Jewell Tucker; several nieces, and nephews; and her beloved babies Reece and Finnlea Alice Beamer. Ms. Martin was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. She loved her church, her grandchildren, watching hummingbirds, and working in her flowers. There was a graveside service held at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Tucker officiating. The family would like to thank Ann's Sunday school class and her faithful neighbors for the love shown to Ann. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Wilkes, 208 S. Bridge St., Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Martin family.