Ann Woodruff
Mrs. Ann Pardue Woodruff, age 82, of Elkin passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Pruitt Health. Mrs. Woodruff was born March 1, 1938, in Wilkes County to Robert and Dare Myers Pardue. Mrs. Woodruff was a member of Friendship Baptist Church of Elkin, where she served as Primary Class Sunday School Teacher for over 30 years. She retired from Chatham Manufacturing after 29 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Jim Woodruff; brothers, Phola Pardue (Marie), Kermit Pardue (Florence), Bob Pardue; sisters, Bonnie Clayton (James), Fuchsia Pardue (Tom); sisters-in-law, Dorothy Peele (Leo) and Betty McGlamery (Paul). Survivors include: son, Scott Woodruff and wife Karen of Elkin; daughter, Jamie Woodruff of the home; grandson, Davis Woodruff of Morrisville; granddaughter, Kristy Woodruff Neely and husband Ethan of Elkin; great-grandson, Evan Neely; sisters, Virginia Walker of Hamptonville, Nada Coleman of Greensboro; sister-in-law, Josephine Pardue of Hamptonville; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was conducted Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Fugate officiating. Mrs. Woodruff will lay-in-state Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. The family requests memorials be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 633 Friendship Church Rd, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health of Elkin for their love and care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
