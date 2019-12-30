Home

Annie Sue Swaim Alexander, 92, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Novant Forsyth Hospital. She was born July 22, 1927, in Yadkin County to the late P W Swaim and Lizzie Pennix Swaim. Annie was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, was a homemaker and worked locally in the textile industry. Surviving are her children, Robert Alexander, Jr. and Ricky Alexander; two grandchildren, Amy (John) Woodfin and Sarah (Caleb) Pearce; one great-granddaughter, Lyla Woodfin. She was also preceded in death, other than her parents, by her husband, Robert William Alexander, Sr.; a daughter in law, Teresa Alexander; and two brothers, Pete and Jack Swaim; and two sisters, Oleen Wishon and V L Bryant. Graveside services will be conducted December 30, 2019, Monday, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Elkin with Rev. T. J. Woodfin, her nephew, officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Alexander family.

Published in The Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
