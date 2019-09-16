|
Mrs. Annie Mae Anderson Billings, age 81 of Roaring River, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ken Pardue and Rev. Victor Church officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 prior to the service at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Mrs. Billings was born September 21, 1937, in Wilkes County to Willie Harrison and Belva Doretha Blackburn Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dwight Edward "Joe" Billings, a son Tony Dale Billings and three sisters: Mary Anderson Elmore and husband Bobby, Betty Anderson Alexander, and Cheryl Anderson Bell and husband Kenneth. She is survived by two daughters: Belva Billings and husband Greg of Roaring River and Robin Patterson and husband C.W. of Clingman, four grandchildren: Casey Shane Billings, Kristen Billings Dowell, Ian Cole Patterson, and Charles "Chuck" Robert Patterson, and three great-grandchildren: Calab Eli Billings, Abel Turner Dowell, and Sawyer Boone Dowell, and brother Jimmy Harrison Anderson and wife Barbara of Roaring River. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant. com
Published in The Tribune from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019