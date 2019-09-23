|
Annie Sue Mathis Vestal, age 91, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born March 19, 1928, in Yadkin County to the late Sanders Martin Mathis and Lillian Norman Mathis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Monroe Vestal; brothers and sisters Norman Mathis, Joseph Mathis, Alma Jean Mathis, Ernestine Toni Mathis, Maxine Mathis Royal, Rose Mathis Royal; sister-in-law and special friend Mary Ruth Davis. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Vestal loved her family and the Lord. She was a homemaker, and she had the meekest spirit of anyone you would ever meet. She enjoyed shopping and taking family trips to the beach and Cherokee. Mrs. Vestal is survived by her children Glenda Chambers (Mike), Perry Vestal (Ann Furstenburg), Bryan Vestal (Peggy); grandchildren Brandon Berrier (Megan), Samuel Berrier (Brooke), Amy Zwiebel (Rob), Tyler Chambers; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Pat Mathis; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service. A funeral service will be conducted in the Gentry Family Chapel at 1 p.m. following the visitation. Burial will follow at Crestwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice for the loving care shown to Mrs. Vestal and her family. Memorials can be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice, Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Vestal family.
Published in The Tribune from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019