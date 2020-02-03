|
HAMPTONVILLE — Mrs. Annie Sue Brown Vestal, 90, of Swaims Church Road passed away peacefully Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Willowbrook Health Care. She was born June 11, 1929. Mrs. Vestal was a loving homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She was a member of Swaims Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her son, Terry Dean Vestal, on June 15, 2014. Surviving are her beloved husband, Troy Odell Vestal; her sons, J.T. Vestal and Rannie Vestal, both of Hamptonville; grandsons, Jason Vestal, Hamptonville and Chad Vestal of Charlotte. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at Gentry Family Funeral Service on Little Mountain Road in Jonesville. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Gentry Family Chapel. Burial will follow in the Swaims Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published in The Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020