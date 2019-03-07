|
STATE ROAD — Mrs. April S. Jackson, 71, of State Road, passed away Dec. 19, 2018, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born April 12, 2947, daughter of the late Ernest Sheppard and Lois Sheppard. She was a nurse anesthetist for 38 years. She is survived by one son, Andrew Jackson; brother, Allen Sheppard; and sister, Tina Sheppard. Per her request, her ashes will be spread at a later date at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with her late husband, Bobby Carnen.
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019