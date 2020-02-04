Home

ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
Arlene Dietz
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Flat Rock Baptist Church
Arlene Dietz


1935 - 2020
Mrs. Arlene Wood Dietz, age 84, of State Road, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Dietz was born July 1, 1935, in Wilkes County to Paul and Myrtle Pearl Simmons Wood. Mrs. Dietz was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and seamstress. Arlene enjoyed flower arranging, gardening, cooking and working in her ceramic shop. She was always willing to help anybody and everybody that needed it. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Emma Jean Wood Cockerham and son-in-law, Andy Cooke. Survivors include: her husband, Allan Dietz of the home and daughter, Paula Cooke of Hamptonville. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Flat Rock Baptist Church with Rev. Joey Tomlin officiating. Burial will follow in Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. The family would like to thank Dr. Joanie Williams, Sandy Shaver, FNP, Amy Cothren, and JoAnn Carter for their friendship and care during Arlene's illness. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Published in The Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
