|
|
HICKORY — Aubrey Ivan Harris (June 13, 1957-March 6, 2019) passed away suddenly at his home on March 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother, Magdelene Draughn Harris; and his sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Sonny Hagwood. Surviving are his son, Aubrey Harris; his daughters, Morgan and Jessica Harris; four grandchildren, Matt, Zeke, Lily and Rory; father and stepmother, Ted and Judith Harris; brother, Tony and Julie Harris; nephews, Chad (Sonda) and Brent Harris; and niece, Sarah Day (Grant). Aubrey was an awesome son, father and grandfather and will always be alive in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at Central Full Gospel Church, Thurmond, on Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019