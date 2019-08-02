|
Mr. William Avery Neaves II, age 76, of Elkin, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Yadkin Nursing Care Center. Mr. Neaves was born March 31, 1943, in Durham County to Charles Mitchell Neaves Sr. and Holly Smith Neaves. Mr. Neaves was a member of First United Methodist Church of Elkin, Elkin Jaycees, and Sertoma. He worked as a certified public accountant for nearly forty years. Avery was an avid Carolina Tarheel fan and a proud member of the UNC Chapel Hill Rams Club. Avery was also a founding member of the Elkin Athletic Foundation. Mr. Neaves was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: sons, Lindsay Neaves of Statesville; Mitch Neaves and wife, Jill, of Reston, VA; former wife of 47 years, Anne Neaves; brothers, Chuck Neaves and wife, Susan, of Elkin, Mike Neaves of Elkin; sisters, Holly Neaves Going and husband, Sam, of Smith Mountain Lake, VA, Gayle Neaves Lyles and husband, Allen, of Elkin; grandchildren, Avery, Mitchell, Jon Palmer, and Grace Neaves. A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Dr. Bill Johnson and Rev. Mike Shuford officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at 111 Vine Street in Elkin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First United Methodist Church of Elkin, 340 Hawthorne Road, Elkin, NC 28621, or the Elkin High School Athletic Association, 344 Elk Spur St., Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Nursing Care Center for their care during Mr. Neaves' lengthy illness. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019